DSUSD hosts vaccine clinic for kids 5-11

A line wrapped outside the door at Desert Sands Unified School District offices. Kids with their parents were waiting patiently to get their first dose of the pediatric Pfizer vaccine.

"I've been waiting for this day for a long time," said Jeff Hepner, a DSUSD parent.

"I'm very excited to get the vaccine because it means I can get moving again without worrying about covid and making sure I'm safe," said Quintus Hepner, a 4th-grade DSUSD student.

Hundreds of vaccines were available the first day. This is just the first of several vaccine clinics that the district will be holding. Kids can get their first or second dose, parents can get vaccinated with an adult dose as well. Parents we spoke to say the whole process took about an hour, but it was worth it.

"I was looking forward to this day. as soon as I got the email I didn't even ask them I said we're going. it's good there's a lot of people here too," said Stephany Orozco, a DSUSD mother of two.

Orozco's two kids received their first shot, putting on a brave face.

"After it happened, I wasn't scared anymore because it didn't hurt," said Orozco's son.

"It was easy and it didn't hurt at all," added Orozco's daughter.

Before leaving, families made appointments to return for their child's second shot.

"All the children that are here today will be fully vaccinated before the Christmas holidays," said Laura Fisher, assistant superintendent of student support services for DSUSD.

Last month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for children 5 through 11 years of age. Health experts say, it's an essential step in the fight against COVID on campuses.

The Desert Sands Unified School District vaccination clinic dates, times, and locations are listed below. Both pediatric and adult Pfizer vaccines will be available.

· Desert Sands District Offices, Thursday, November 11, 10:00 am-6:00 pm with the second dose available on Saturday, December 4 from 10:00 am-6:00 pm (This vaccination clinic will be held in partnership with Desert Healthcare and Riverside County Public Health.)

· Indio High School, Wednesday, November 17 from 4:00-6:30 pm with the second dose available on Tuesday, December 14 from 4:00-6:30 pm (This vaccination clinic will be held in partnership with Desert Oasis Healthcare.)

· Shadow Hills High School, Friday, December 10 from 4:00-6:30 pm with the second dose on Friday, January 7 from 4:00-6:30 pm (This vaccination clinic will be held in partnership with Desert Oasis Healthcare.)

· NOTE: First and second vaccinations are available at all clinics. Second vaccinations will also be available at various other locations throughout the desert.

To schedule a COVID-19 or Flu vaccination elsewhere, visit https://myturn.ca.gov/

For a list of Riverside County Public Health vaccination clinics, visit:

https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine-with-Registration