Trial begins Monday for man facing possible death sentence in Palm Springs quadruple homicide

Trial is expected to begin on Monday for a Cathedral City man facing a possible death sentence for allegedly fatally shooting four people in Palm Springs more than two years ago.

Jose Larin-Garcia, 21, is charged with four counts of murder stemming from the February 2019 shootings in which the victims, ages 17 to 25, were found dead at two separate locations. He also faces a special-circumstance allegation of committing multiple murders, opening him to the possible death sentence if convicted.

