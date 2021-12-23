The latest health guidance for holiday gatherings amid omicron concerns
With the holidays just days away, health experts are urging families to consider extra precautions given the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant.
Per the CDC: "the best way to minimize COVID-19 risk and keep your family and friends safer is to get vaccinated if you’re eligible." While breakthrough cases are possible among vaccinated individuals, experts say symptoms are generally far less severe in these cases.
Important Ways to Slow the Spread of COVID-19
- Get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you can. Find a vaccine.
- Wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth to help protect yourself and others.
- Stay 6 feet apart from others who don’t live with you.
- Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces.
- Test to prevent spread to others.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available.
