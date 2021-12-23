Skip to Content
The latest health guidance for holiday gatherings amid omicron concerns

With the holidays just days away, health experts are urging families to consider extra precautions given the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant.

Per the CDC: "the best way to minimize COVID-19 risk and keep your family and friends safer is to get vaccinated if you’re eligible." While breakthrough cases are possible among vaccinated individuals, experts say symptoms are generally far less severe in these cases.

Important Ways to Slow the Spread of COVID-19

Watch News Channel 3 at 5 p.m. to hear what local health experts recommend for gatherings this year.

Madison Weil

Madison Weil joined the KESQ News Channel 3 and CBS Local 2 News Team in June 2018.

