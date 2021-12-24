Between rain and COVID surge, local businesses grateful for support ahead of holidays

This week has brought some challenges for local businesses – between the rainy weather and surging COVID cases. Restaurants say, thankfully, customers and shoppers have still been out enjoying a festive El Paseo.

Some businesses have made adjustments to accommodate demand.

“We set up a table here…we set up an awning…we put up an umbrella…you do what you gotta do these days,” said Joe Morano, Manager, Kitchen 86 + Bar.

Morano says being adaptive has been the name of the game year. “We try to be proactive,” he said.

With COVID-19 cases surging once again, he says many customers are specifically looking for outdoor dining: a spot with good ventilation and heaters.

“I must get four or five calls a day about outdoor seating…asking if we have outdoor seating…and it has helped tremendously,” said Morano.

For most local businesses this is typically one of the busiest weeks of the year. They say they’re incredibly grateful for support from locals and visitors in town.

“We’re a one off shop so it’s so important to have the local support…we just depend on it,” said Abbe Hersing, Manager, Trestle.

Last minute Christmas shoppers also provided an extra boost in biz for local shops on Christmas Eve.

“I love mom and pop shops and I love shops that aren’t chains. I’m excited to help rejuvenate the economy and get things back to normal,” said Folashade O., a customer visiting from Los Angeles.