Police investigate murder at outlet mall in Cabazon

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating a murder that happened Thursday evening at the Desert Hills Premium Outlet Stores in Cabazon.

According to a news release, the Sheriff's Department received a call just before 7 pm that someone had been shot at the outlets. Deputies on scene located the victim and emergency crews attempted life-saving measures but the man died on scene.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Central Homicide Unit is now in charge of the investigation. The victim's identity is still pending and no word on a suspect at this time. The Sheriff's Department is asking anyone that might have any information regarding this incident to call Investigator Birmingham at the Cabazon Sheriff Station at 951-922-7100 or Investigator Letterly with Central Homicide at 951-955-2777.