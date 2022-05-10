County animal shelters waive adoption fees

The animal shelters in Thousand Palms and Jurupa Valley are waiving its adoption fees starting Tuesday, to offset packed conditions.



“We’re at maximum capacity and we need the public’s help to immediately improve the outcomes of dogs and cats currently in our care,” said Erin Gettis, Animal Services Director.



Staff at the Coachella Valley Animal Campus in Thousand Palms are caring for 211 dogs and 52 cats. The Western Riverside County/City Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley have 420 dogs and 153 cats in their care.



According to Animal Services, the animals getting impounded outnumber the animals getting adopted. Also, the two shelters are seeing an abundance of large-breed dogs, German Shepherds and Huskies in particular.



Gettis said, “As summer approaches there are additional challenges with kitten season and the Fourth-of-July holiday when Animal Services sees a large increase of impounds.”



Overpopulation can be combatted by spaying, neutering, tagging and microchipping pets.



Residents who cannot adopt are asked to assist in other ways, such as signing up to be a volunteer to help socialize and walk with the larger breed dogs, or fostering animals in their homes, especially kittens. These long term ways will not solve the current need at the shelters however.