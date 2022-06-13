Residents and local businesses react to the return of Date Festival in Indio

Early this month, Riverside County Board of Supervisors announced they were partnering with Pickering Events LLC to bring the Date Festival back to the city of Indio. You can read the full story here.

The partnership is set to last five years, and take place in the Riverside County Fairground in the City of Indio.

The next Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival will be held February 17-26, 2023.

The Date Festival has been held at the county fairgrounds in Indio for 76 years.

