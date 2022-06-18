Skip to Content
News Headlines
By
Published 3:12 PM

3 injured after rollover I-10 crash near Desert Center

KESQ

Three people were rushed to the hospital Saturday morning following a rollover crash on the freeway.

Cal Fire says it happened around 9:00am Saturday on I-10, just east of Desert Center.

Three people inside the vehicle were trapped and emergency crews had to cut the vehicle to pull the victims out to safety.

Two occupants had serious injuries and were flown by helicopter to a hospital.

The third person in the vehicle had minor injuries but was also taken to a hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

News Headlines

Kristen Outlaw

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content