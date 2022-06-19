Flight cancellations and delays affect Coachella Valley travelers

Thousands of flights have been cancelled throughout the U.S. this holiday weekend.

People like Eva Morales are catching flights in and out of Palm Springs International Airport.

Before landing in Palm Springs, Morales flew from San Jose to Las Vegas.

I asked her if she experienced any delays or cancellations, "Actually, no. And I was quite surprised because in the past couple of weeks, I've heard of all these delays from these different airlines. So I always cross my fingers hoping there won't be any delays," says Morales.

Others haven't been as fortunate.

James Webb, with Coachella Valley Taxi shared how one of his clients was affected.

"I had one guy, it took them eight, six hours to get from Denver, Colorado to here. So it's usually about a two and a half hour ride. I guess there's thunderstorms and all kinds of wind going on in Denver," says Webb.

As for what's in store for Fourth of July weekend.

Webb says, "Just more people coming through."

Rideshare driver, Joshua Wallace agrees.

“I've noticed more and more people coming during Fourth of July. Yeah, it used to be that nobody came in July and August or September, but now people are coming since the pandemic, people are coming more. I think it's gonna be a madhouse," says Wallace.

TSA records show that this holiday weekend was one of the busiest travel days of the year.