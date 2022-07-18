New 988 mental health crisis hotline launches

People facing 'mental health related emergencies' can now dial 988 for help.

The federal number debuted Saturday, July 16.

Although the number is set to be up and running, there are still some questions as to how it will connect people throughout the state to mental health professionals.

Cal Matters, has also highlighted different strategies within the state of California. One of them includes creating 24/7 emergency teams within each county.

One of the biggest concerns with that plan is the funding needed from each county.

