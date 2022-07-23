Coachella Valley’s College Success Conference is aimed at preparing local high school students for higher education

High School students throughout the Coachella Valley had the opportunity to learn more about higher education during today's Coachella Valley College Success Conference.

Students and their families had the opportunity to attend workshops and listen to keynote speakers that shared tips and resources when it comes to college preparedness.

The conference was hosted by the Council of Mexican Federations in North America, at the Coachella Branch Library.

Students attended several workshops. Some of them covering financial aid opportunities, tips on the application process, along with college and career planning.

I spoke to Sergio Munoz, who helped planned the conference. He shares how students were reacting to the conference.

"They seem very engaged, very excited. They seem to be interested in the topics and interested on getting resources for themselves," says Munoz.

The conference wrapped up with a student panel, where attendees had the opportunity to hear from several college students.

The panelists all shared their unique experiences. Some of them were DACA recipients, first generation college students, or returning to college years after graduating high school.

The Council of Mexican Federations in North America organized today's conference. They're dedicated to increasing educational opportunities for children in adults in the Latino community.

You can learn more about the non-profit here.