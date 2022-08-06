Storm preparedness tips to help you deal with Monsoonal weather

While conditions remained dry today, moisture is expected in the days ahead, and that could mean more storms.

Sebastian Miller has lived in the Coachella Valley his entire life, and tells me he isn't a fan of muggy weather.

He says, "It's really humid, and I don't like coming out with it's humid, it's just gross."

While we've had a taste of what monsoonal conditions can bring to our area, stronger storms are still possible as we look ahead.

Shane Reichardt with the Riverside County Emergency Management Department shared some storm preparedness tips.

He says it's important to be prepared for power outages.

"Making sure that you've got flashlights, glow sticks are a good alternative. Making sure that you've got an idea of how you're going to charge your mobile device," says Reichardt.

And if you're out on the road when a storm hits, it's recommended to keep an eye out for potential flooding.

Reichardt says flooded roads and moving water can be especially dangerous while driving, "We don't want people crossing those flooded roadways. We tell people all the time, 'Turn Around, Don't Drown.' We really want people to heed that warning."

He says having a preparedness plan can help during other emergency situations.

"The same types of preparedness that you're doing for a storm will help you in an earthquake or other events where the power is out. You don't have the same access to gas stations, you don't have the same ability to go out and go to the grocery store because their electricity is not running," says Reichardt.

It's recommended to have shelf stable food, extra medication, and don't forget your pets, they'll need food and water too.