Palm Springs Unified School District welcomes students back to school

Students, parents and staff were all feeling the back to school energy during morning drop off.

Rio Vista Elementary School Principal, Aaron Tarzian says, "We’re just excited to have all the kids back, it’s a big mission to get ready for today and we’re ready.”

One mom tells me she's excited for her first grader to return to the classroom.

"They have a science lab for the kids and honestly I think the hands-on things for the kids are amazing," says

A fifth grade student from Rio Vista Elementary school shares she's excited to see her classmate after coming back from Summer break.

Principals that I spoke to throughout the Palm Springs Unified School District tell me that supporting student's emotional needs is a big focus this year.

Michael Ventura, Palm Springs High School Principal says, "We’re looking for a year of them thriving socially and emotionally, and when they do that they’ll thrive academically as well.”

Rio Vista Elementary School is introducing calming areas in each of their classrooms filled with the following.

"A book to read, some fidget todays to squeeze if you need to, some images to look at that can relax you, some mindfulness tips that can help you kind of just bring yourself down from however you're feeling," says Tarzian.

Parents and staff alike are looking for a successful school year for their students.

"We look forward to a great year here at Palm Springs High School," says Ventura.

