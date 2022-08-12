Residents in Palm Springs mobile home park deal with reoccurring power outages

Power outages aoccurat the Santiago Sun Canyon mobile home park in Palm Springs. Last month, News Channel 3 reported on this story (Power outage in Palm Springs Mobile home Park) and now residents are saying that they have been without power for the last 20 hours.

News Channel 3 has contacted the front office of Santiago Sun Canyon and left a message with their answering service; we are waiting for a representative to contact us back,

Information from an SCE representative during outages:

Customers who want to submit a claim to SCE about expenses incurred due to outages should visit sce.com/claims.

Here are some tips to share with customers about actions to take during a planned outage:

Customers on life support equipment should notify SCE, so the utility knows their unique needs during an outage. They may also get a break on their electric bill through the company's medical baseline program.

If you use a generator, place it outdoors and plug individual appliances directly into it, using heavy-duty extension cords. Connecting generators directly to household circuits creates "backfeed" on the system, which is dangerous to repair crews.

Tips for staying cool during an outage: