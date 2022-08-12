Residents in Palm Springs mobile home park deal with reoccurring power outages
Power outages aoccurat the Santiago Sun Canyon mobile home park in Palm Springs. Last month, News Channel 3 reported on this story (Power outage in Palm Springs Mobile home Park) and now residents are saying that they have been without power for the last 20 hours.
News Channel 3 has contacted the front office of Santiago Sun Canyon and left a message with their answering service; we are waiting for a representative to contact us back,
Information from an SCE representative during outages:
Customers who want to submit a claim to SCE about expenses incurred due to outages should visit sce.com/claims.
Here are some tips to share with customers about actions to take during a planned outage:
- Customers on life support equipment should notify SCE, so the utility knows their unique needs during an outage. They may also get a break on their electric bill through the company's medical baseline program.
- If you use a generator, place it outdoors and plug individual appliances directly into it, using heavy-duty extension cords. Connecting generators directly to household circuits creates "backfeed" on the system, which is dangerous to repair crews.
Tips for staying cool during an outage:
- Don't let the sun overheat your home. Tilt your blinds up and close drapes and shades on windows that receive direct sunlight. If you're outside, make the most out of awnings, trees and shrubs for shade
- Taking a shower can help your body cool down. Let your hair air-dry to help extend the cooling period of your body and maximize the cool and clean feeling of a cold shower.
- Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water regularly and often, even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.
- Limit your exposure to the sun if possible. If you must be outside, be sure to wear a hat, use sunscreen, and dress in loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothes that cover as much skin as possible.
- Use a buddy system when working in extreme heat and remember to take frequent breaks. Try to avoid strenuous work during the hottest part of the day.
- Never leave children or pets in enclosed vehicles, even with the windows "cracked" or open.
- Pets should not be left in a garage as it can get very hot due to lack of ventilation and insulation.
- (See attached infographic for more cooling tips)