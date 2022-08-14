Palm Springs Businesses see more clients with Splash House in town

The Palm Springs area has seen a hike in visitors this weekend, many of those people are here for Splash House.

Some party-goers tell us they plan on exploring the city along with enjoying music by the pool.

"We had a really nice dinner in Palm Springs on Friday night. It's actually a very beautiful place. Then Monday, I think we're going to sleep in a little bit and then go play some golf," says Splash House attendee Byron Farrell.

Bluebird Days coffee manager, Sam Cole says he saw a rush of clients around the midday hours.

"We've been so used to it being so slow that preparation wise we weren't as prepared for kind of a big influx," says Cole.

Some of those preparations include ordering more product and anticipating customers at all hours as Splash House continues next weekend.

Overall Cole says the event helped the business' bottom line.

"A lot of people are feeling the party weekend, so a lot of them are ordering coffee. Kind of the more fancy drinks that we have. They’re tourists right, so they want the fancy stuff from the fancy place. They usually come here for that, which makes sense," says Cole.

El Patron manager, Gina Gonzales, tells us their patio stay consistently full throughout the year, but the restaurant does anticipate the Splash House crowd.

The restaurant understand they're here to have fun and let loose.

"With drinking the alcohol and the sun, it's a double whammy sometimes, and we don't want anybody to get dehydrated," says Gonzales.

She also says the staff offers plenty of water to clients.

"Then if we feel that that they need to be no more ordering of alcohol, we politely explain to them and honestly, most of them are very understanding. And if not them, there's always one person more responsible than some of the others," says Gonzales.

Overall attendees and business owners are anticipating the event for next weekend and the upcoming years.