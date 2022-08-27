Inland Empire remembers 13 fallen Marines killed one year ago in Kabul, Afghanistan

The Inland Empire continues to remember the 13 fallen service members that died one year ago in a terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Three of those marines were from the Inland Empire.

News Channel 3 is attending the remembrance ceremony in Norco at the Fallen 13 Memorial Flower Garden.

People throughout the region are gathering to honor the fallen service members. Among them is fallen Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez from the Coachella Valley.

Crowds are also remembering Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui of Norco and Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola of Rancho Cucamonga.

People are set to sing remembrance songs and share speeches all throughout the evening.

It's all part of the 'Say Their Names' cruise where two caravans heading out of San Clemente and Twentynine Palms are set to meet in Norco for the remembrance ceremony at 5 p.m.

