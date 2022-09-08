Skip to Content
News Headlines
By
Published 11:18 AM

Local fire crews help fight Fairview Fire

Fairview Fire aerials from Wednesday Sept. 7
KABC
Fairview Fire aerials from Wednesday Sept. 7

Fire crews continue to fight the Fairview Fire as it burns close to Hemet.

You can read the latest on the Fairview Fire here.

Palm Springs Fire Department has sent one engine to battle the flames in Hemet, and they have crews on standby.

Captain Gunkle with the Palm Springs Fire Department says the oncoming rain could help fight the fire. The winds however could make it difficult.

Tune into News Channel 3 at 5 and 6 p.m. to learn more about local preparations and efforts to help fight the Fairview Fire.

You can livestream our newscasts here.

Article Topic Follows: News Headlines
Author Profile Photo

Bianca Ventura

Bianca Ventura joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter in February 2022.
here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content