Local fire crews help fight Fairview Fire

Fire crews continue to fight the Fairview Fire as it burns close to Hemet.

Palm Springs Fire Department has sent one engine to battle the flames in Hemet, and they have crews on standby.

Captain Gunkle with the Palm Springs Fire Department says the oncoming rain could help fight the fire. The winds however could make it difficult.

