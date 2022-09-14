Just how much energy was conserved during California’s hottest day by issuing a Flex Alert

Earlier this month Flex Alerts were issued for ten straight days.

Southern California Edison has sent out emails thanking customers for their efforts to help conserve energy.

Customers were asked to do the following during the Flex Alert:

Set thermostat to 78 degrees or above, if possible

Avoid using major appliances

Turn off all unnecessary lights

Use fans for cooling

Unplug unused items

Coming up 5 and 6 tonight we'll be hearing from SCE to see just how many megawatts were saved by issuing Flex Alerts throughout the state.

You can livestream our newscast here.