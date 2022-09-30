LifeStream Blood Bank ready to help blood centers affected by Hurricane Ian. How you can donate.

Recovery efforts are underway in light of Hurricane Ian.

LifeStream is preparing to help blood centers affected by the natural disaster.

On Monday, October 3 valley residents will have the opportunity to donate blood. LifeStream will be at College of the Desert’s Craven Student Services. Located in room 269, 43-500 Monterey Ave., Palm Desert. People can donate between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Blood Centers of America is asking that blood donor centers outside of Florida send 1 thousand red blood cell units and 2 thousand platelet units to affected areas.

According to LifeStream blood inventory is low throughout the country. Organizations nationwide had only 1 to 2 days worth of blood supply heading into the storm.

As people work to recover from the hurricane, there’s been a halt in donations. The destruction from the hurricane also makes it difficult for people to travel and donate blood.

