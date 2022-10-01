Skip to Content
October 1, 2022 11:20 PM
Idyllwild celebrates second annual ‘Pride Under the Pines’ festival

Hundred of people gathered in Idyllwild today to celebrate the second annual 'Pride Under the Pines' event festival.

The event was held at the Rustic Theater where people enjoyed music, vendors and a special performance by headliner, Thea Austin.

PS HomeBoys owners founded and organized the 'Pride Under the Pines' festival.

This event was organized to help gather the community, celebrate LGBTQ pride and connect people with local resources.

Event organizers hope that hosting the event in Idyllwild will remind people that they can find community in a variety of cities.

Bianca Ventura

Bianca Ventura joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter in February 2022.
