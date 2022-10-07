Haboob moves across Coachella Valley; residents react

The valley sky is starting to slowly clear up after a haboob swept through the region Thursday evening. You can find more on Thursday's weather conditions here.

The large cloud of sand and dust was easy to spot as it made its way into the Coachella Valley.

Joshua Brown from La Quinta shared his thoughts when he first saw the massive dust storm, "I’m looking at the mountains just seeing it just disappear in view, thinking 'this thing’s gonna eat me alive.'”

Within minutes the aggressive dust storm, also known as a haboob completely covered the sky.

The sand covered roads and gusty winds making it difficult for drivers like Adriana Mora of Coachella.

"I called, I said, 'Mom don't come out just yet.' Let me just wait until I get closer because you're gonna get so dirty like it's already hitting. I mean, literally from one street to another it got dark," says Mora.

People throughout the Coachella Valley witnessed a hazy sky, and when they stepped outside, they most likely experienced the following.

"It was more the sand. You’re trying to struggle to see and many cases even breathe. I’m coughing and suffering from it just powdering my whole mouth and everything," says Brown.

Brown says the sandstorm delayed his drive from La Quinta to Indio this evening, but he's happy he made it to his destination safely.

"Everyone was taking their time and trying to be safe, being very mindful of everybody around them. It was actually not as bad as I thought it would be on the freeway," says Brown.

There were no reported after the haboob, but several trees were down throughout the valley afterwards.