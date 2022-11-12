IID offers customers throughout the Coachella Valley free trees as part of their ‘Tree for All’ program

The Imperial Irrigation District recently launched its 'Tree for All' program which is providing their customers with free trees.

The program is offering customers free trees from Magnolias to Jacarandas.

IID Director, JB Hamby, shares how valley residents will benefit from planting additional trees.

"Having our trees planted and having a dense tree canopy throughout the Coachella Valley in the Imperial Valley is really important to help cooler neighborhoods, lower energy bills and create a better quality of life for all of our residents," say Hamby.

Hamby also says the trees are well suited to the desert climate.

Customer were able to pick up the new greenery at Rancho Las Flores in Coachella along with mulch. There, IID employees shared some tips on how to plant the young trees.

“The use of water is minimal on trees in comparison to lawns. We've got little buckets here that we're providing to customers, so they know just the right amount of water to provide to their their young tree," says Hamby.

IID says these trees can help residents reduce their energy costs by up to 20 percent.

The Sparks family says they're going to plant their tree in their backyard by the pool.

“I just think anybody who can should if it helps save you money and helps you know make the environment better than why not," says Nicole Sparks.

It's all in an effort to reduce the effects of climate change while beautifying cities across the valley.

Additional 'Tree for All' events will be held in Indio and La Quinta before the end of the year.

You can find more details on the 'Tree for All' program here and check out this page for additional tree sign ups in your area here. Supplies are limited.