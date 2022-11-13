Palm Springs Aerial Tramway gearing up for busy holiday season

About 10,000 people visited the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway this Veterans Day, and their busy season is just beginning.

The majority of spectators were all there for the same reason.

Roy Rodriguez, who was visiting from Temecula says he told his family, "Let's go to the tram so we can get close and personal to the snow!"

Visitors came out by the thousands this weekend to check out the recent snowfall, and the excitement is expected to last throughout the holiday season.

Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Spokesperson, Madison Morgan says, "During the holidays, we do experience longer wait times. Right now we run our tramcars about every 12 minutes. We run them at least every 30 minutes, but during the holidays, we'll run them every 12 minutes."

Visitors are advised to be prepared for cooler temperatures in higher elevations.

Sabrina Muniz from Indio shares, “I don't really see the snow as often. So it's kind of a shock, you know. Going up too, you feel the temperature change.”

If you're planning on visiting anytime between November through March you might see some snow and experience temperatures 30 to 40 degrees cooler than what you'll experience on the valley floor.

It's advised to come prepared with waterproof shoes, a jacket, gloves and a layer or two.

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway saw about 3,000 more people than they did last Veterans Day, and they're expecting to see the same trend all throughout the holiday season.

You can find hours, ticket prices and more details about the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway at pstramway.com