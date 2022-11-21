Skip to Content
LGBTQ Businesses in Downtown Palm Springs react to Colorado Springs shooting

News Channel 3 is following the latest developments in the Colorado Springs shooting that occurred Saturday night.

Coachella Valley leaders send messages of condolence, outrage in response to deadly shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado Springs

A 22-year-old gunman killed 5 people and injured 25 others at a gay nightclub according to Colorado Springs Police.

Although the motive is being investigated, the Colorado Springs Police are working to determine if the deadly shooting was a hate crime.

Tune into News Channel 3 at 5 and 6 p.m. tonight to hear reaction from local LGBT business owners in the Downtown Palm Springs Area.

Bianca Ventura

Bianca Ventura
