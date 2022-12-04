Variety Children’s Charity of the Desert gives away 300 new bikes to students throughout the Coachella Valley

With the holiday season upon us, many are in the giving season.

Here at home, Variety, Children's Charity of the Desert gave away hundreds of new bikes at 'Palm Springs Motors' on Sunday morning.

Students from all three school districts in the Coachella Valley were nominated by their teachers to receive the special holiday gift.

Heidi Maldoon, Executive Director with the Children's Charity of the Desert says students were nominated based on the following.

"Their their attendance, their diligence, how hard they're working. And so we know that each child is being selected has a need for a bike, and a need to be recognized for all their hard work and all that they're doing," says Maldoon.

Jeff Cunningham helped his daughter Isabella pick up her new bike Sunday morning.

"It's exciting that she gets something like that from school for being a good kid you know, it's nice to know that they're rewarding the good behavior," says Cunningham.

The Children's Charity of the Desert has given away 8,000 bikes to students in the area in the past 27 years.