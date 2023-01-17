Twenty-nine Palms Band of Mission Indians and Joshua Tree National Park signing co-stewardship agreement

Officials with the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians and Joshua Tree National Park are planning on signing co-stewardship agreement at Spotlight 29 Casino on Tuesday.

The agreement follows a Joint Secretarial order published in September 2022 supporting co-stewardship of national park lands and waters through relationships with native communities.

There are currently 80 co-stewardship agreements, but this is the first of its kind between Joshua Tree National Park and an associated Tribe.

Back in 2020, the Joshua Tree National Park and the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians signed a letter of collaboration highlighting the park's commitment to the shared stewardship of land and resources.

The newest co-stewardship agreement will help further management policies overseeing areas of communication, training, emergency services, and resource management.

It will also help expand trails that span through reservation and federal lands.

