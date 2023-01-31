SoCalGas customers wanting relief from high gas prices

News Channel 3 has received several complaints in the past month from SoCalGas customers.

They all expressed their concerns over rising gas prices in their homes. Some of them even sharing that heated pools and spas in their complex were no longer being serviced.

Our sister station ABC 7 Los Angeles has reported that SoCalGas is expecting to make an announcement sometime this week about significant drop in natural gas rates.

Tune into KESQ News Channel 3 at 4, 5 and 6 tonight as we hear from concerned customers and reach out to officials with the SoCalGas Company.

