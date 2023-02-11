Cyclist share highlights from Tour de Palm Springs

Thousands of cyclists pedaled their way through the Coachella Valley during this year's Tour de Palm Springs.

We spoke to cyclists of all levels who took off at the starting line Saturday morning.

The Tour de Palm Springs has been hosting cyclists and raising millions of dollars for charity over the past 25 years.

Some people like Brandon Weimer and his dog are riding leisurely.

"Apparently there's people riding 100 miles. We rode a casual seven, and it doesn't get any easier than that," says Weimer.

While Robert Owen knocked out about 34 miles.

Owen's has participated in about a dozen Tour de Palm Springs events, and says this year's was one of the best organized.

"Having safety officers at intersections, makes it much safer than riding regularly," says Owens.

There were also some first timers like Vanessa Campos from Fontana.

As a first responder herself, Campos was attracted to the event's mission of honoring military, first responders and veterans.

The Tour de Palm Springs has raised over $4 million for charity since its first event in 1998.