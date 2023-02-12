Sunnylands Center and Gardens hosts ‘family day’ centered around their exhibition ‘A Place at the Table’

The Sunnylands Center and Gardens in Rancho Mirage hosted a family day today in honor of their latest exhibition.

The family day was centered around Sunnylands' latest exhibition, 'A Place at the Table.'

Ivonne Miranda, Community Program Specialist, shared the theme of Sunday's activities.

"It's kind of recreating that sense of hospitality and the different activities that the Annenberg's use to offer their guests when they would come to their home," says Miranda.

The activities included garden tours, watercoloring and calligraphy.

"That's connected to the exhibition because we have some place cards that the Annenberg's used for some of their historic events. And so guests can come today and create their own place card with their names on it, and learn a little bit about calligraphy," says Miranda.

If you missed the fun this weekend don't worry there's still plenty of activities at the Sunnylands Center and Gardens.

"Every Sunday, we have what is called 'Sundays at Sunnylands.' And we put toys out on the Great Lawn. And people can just come from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.," says Miranda.

The events organized by the visitors center are a part of the Annenberg's legacy.

"People can come here and participate in educational events. Bring the families together here and learn about the historical events that happened at Sunnylands," adds Miranda.

Sunnylands also hosts free yoga every Friday at 10 a.m. and Tai Chi every Saturday at 10 a.m. as well. Everyone is welcome to join.