Neighbors recount fatal shooting in Indio’s Penn West Neighborhood

A homicide investigation is underway after an Indio man was shot overnight in the Penn West neighborhood.

Phillip Gallegos lives on the same block where a man was shot to death in front of a home, "I heard some crying you know, ‘Oh my son!,’ in Spanish ‘my son,’ I said, ‘Oh something happened!'"

Gunfire was heard off of Cardinal Avenue and Bluejay Street while most people were asleep.

Caution tape blocked off a portion of the street while an investigation continued into the midday hours.

Gallegos was getting ready to go to work when he heard the following.

"Around 20 to 15 minutes before I heard like eight, nine gunshots," says Gallegos.

Just up the street another neighbor tells us they woke up to find bullet holes through their car's front and back window.

Indio Police arrived on scene shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, leaving detectives to gather more information throughout the day.

Neighbors say the whole incident seemed surreal.

"You hear a lot of crazy things, by the time you come out, it's already done," says Gallegos.

Indio Police Department says the coroner's office is still working on releasing the identity of the victim.

There is no word yet on a suspect or a possible motive connected to this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Indio Police at 760-391-4057 or Valley Crime stoppers at 760-341-STOP(7867)