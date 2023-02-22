Coachella Valley Teachers Union encouraging teachers to cut back on work amid CVUSD salary negotiations

Ongoing contract negotiations between the Coachella Valley Teachers Union and Coachella Valley Unified School District are now having a negative impact in local classrooms.

We're taking a closer look at the claims made by the teacher's union and district officials.

Amid ongoing contract negotiations in Coachella Valley Unified School District some teachers are now "Working-to-Rule."

This means educators will not do any "work" outside of their regular workday. You can read the union's full 'Working-to-Rule' statement below.

CVUSD officials told parents this means "students may be doubled up in classrooms" and extracurriculars could be canceled.

Mike Lopez has a brother who works for Desert Mirage High School, and his mother works as a teacher's aid at John Kelley Elementary School.

While CVUSD is working on filling vacant teaching positions, members of the union turned out in full force at the last board meeting, asking for higher salaries for its educators.

Ahead of the board meeting the teacher's association put out the statement below, claiming other valley districts offer higher salaries than that of CVUSD's.

You can take a look at Palm Springs Unified School District's salaries here.

In response, CVUSD Spokesperson Lisette Santiago said in a statement quote, "With an 8% increase, CVUSD teachers would have the highest compensation package of the three districts in the Coachella Valley. As of today, with that increase we would be one the highest paying districts in Riverside County."

Although Coachella Valley Unified School District's next board meeting is on Thursday, CVUSD says negotiations will continue until they've arrived at a mutual agreement.

We reached out to the Coachella Valley Teacher's Association for comment, we have not hear from them as of now.