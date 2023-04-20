Skip to Content
News Headlines
By
Published 10:44 AM

Palm Springs Police Department set to DEA National Drug Take Back on April 22

KESQ

The Palm Springs Police Department will be hosting the DEA National Drug Takeback on Saturday, April 22nd from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

It will take place at the department headquarters, which is located at 200 S. Civic Drive.

National Drug Take Back happens twice a year, to highlight the dangers of surplus medications, if they fall into the wrong hands, according to an Instagram post by PSPD.

Watch News Channel 3 tonight at 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. for more on this story.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News Headlines

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jennifer Franco

Jennifer Franco is the weekend anchor/weekday reporter for KESQ News Channel 3

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content