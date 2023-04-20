Palm Springs Police Department set to DEA National Drug Take Back on April 22
The Palm Springs Police Department will be hosting the DEA National Drug Takeback on Saturday, April 22nd from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
It will take place at the department headquarters, which is located at 200 S. Civic Drive.
National Drug Take Back happens twice a year, to highlight the dangers of surplus medications, if they fall into the wrong hands, according to an Instagram post by PSPD.
