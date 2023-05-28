Firebirds and Admirals fly out to Milwaukee for game three of the Western Conference Finals

The Firebirds are coming off of two straight wins at home against the Milwaukee Admirals.

We had the chance to speak to the team before they left to Milwaukee to face the Admirals for game three of the Western Conference Finals.

Firebirds Coach, Dan Bylsma expects a neck to neck battle on Monday.

"In order to win the Calder cup you're gonna have to win road games, you're gonna have to win on the road in tough places," says Bylsma.

The Coachella Valley Firebirds are leading the series with two home wins under their belt before they face the Admirals for games 3, 4 and 5.

With game two ending Saturday night, both teams had a quick turnaround Sunday morning with flights headed out to Milwaukee.

The Firebirds had the home ice advantage starting off the series, but they're not letting up while away from home.

"Them going back home into their building, where they're comfortable, where they've played their best – we're expecting a bit of a grudge match, a bit of a nose to nose battle going back into Milwaukee," says Bylsma.

Firebirds Goalie, Joey Daccord says the team sees the support even while they're on the road.

"Playing at home has been absolutely amazing. It's been so much fun. And I think I can speak for our whole team when we say we're super grateful for the support we've had from the fans," says Daccord.

Although they'll miss an arena full of devoted fans while away from home, they plan to take it one game at a time and capitalize on this magical inaugural season.

"I think we're sad to leave them and sad to not play at home. But you know, it's kind of the nature of the beast with playoffs here," says Daccord.

Game three of the Western Conference Finals is scheduled for Monday, May 29 with the drop set for 4 p.m.

Fans are welcome to join free watch parties at the Spotlight Showroom at Spotlight 29 Casino for all three road games this week. All ages are welcome.