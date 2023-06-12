Skip to Content
News Headlines

Palm Springs Black History Committee prepares for Juneteenth festivities

MGN
By
Published 10:56 AM

The Palm Springs Black History Committee is preparing for their 4th annual Juneteenth Celebration. 

In 2020, President Joe Biden declared June 19. a national holiday in celebration of the end of slavery in 1865. 

In celebration of the holiday, the Palm Springs Black History Committee will be hosting the following free events at the James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center: 

  • 2023 Royal Pageant- Friday, June 16 (5:00 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.)
  • A Celebration of Culture- Saturday, June 17 (5:00 p.m.-9:00p.m.)

For more information, watch News Channel 3 at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: News Headlines

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tatum Larsen

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content