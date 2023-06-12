Palm Springs Black History Committee prepares for Juneteenth festivities

The Palm Springs Black History Committee is preparing for their 4th annual Juneteenth Celebration.

In 2020, President Joe Biden declared June 19. a national holiday in celebration of the end of slavery in 1865.

In celebration of the holiday, the Palm Springs Black History Committee will be hosting the following free events at the James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center:

2023 Royal Pageant- Friday, June 16 (5:00 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.)

A Celebration of Culture- Saturday, June 17 (5:00 p.m.-9:00p.m.)

For more information, watch News Channel 3 at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.