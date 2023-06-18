Cathedral City meat market helps families prepare the perfect Father’s Day barbecue!

There's plenty of ways to celebrate dad, but what says Father's Day more than a backyard barbecue.

We spoke to valley residents who were picking up some final items to fire up the grill!

Yasmin Flores, a customer at 'El Asado' Meat Market says, "It's a good time to give them their appreciation as well."

From tri-tip to carne asada, customers were in and out, picking up their Father's Day orders from 'El Asado' Meat Market in Cathedral City.

"Today is Father's Day so I'm doubling it up and trying some new meat," says customer, Angel Moran.

He adds that he'll be celebrating the holiday with his family of about 40 people.

"It's Sunday funday every weekend, just today's Father's Day, and I'm just blessed to be able to do it," says Moran.

Other like Flores are seeing their family for the first time in years this Father's Day.

"So we actually haven't spent a Father's Day all together since probably, I want to say at least six years," says Flores.

She stopped by the carniceria to pick up the essentials!

"We'll be making some tacos de lengua at my house, and so of course, to go with that, we needed the Mexican coke," says Flores.

Right next door at El Asado Mexican Grill, families were also celebrating with a special meal.

Jennifer Vega was there with her two sons and their father, "He likes getting together as a family. So for Father's Day we wanted to do the same thing."

It's a time to remember what we love most about our dads.

"He's always somebody I can count on, through thick and thin. He's always been there for me," says Flores.