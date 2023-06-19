Small business owners want to see quick action on proposed N. Indian Canyon Bridge

Faustino Novino has worked as co-owner of Top Notch Auto on N. Indian Canyon Drive for the last 7 years and he said this year has seemed to be the worst so far in terms of weather-related road closures in the area, including the street his shop is located on.

"That thing has been closed, it seems like, more than it's been open," said Novino. Days where inclement weather are expected and result in road closures oftentimes force customers to cancel their appointments and deliveries for auto parts are delayed or even canceled.

Novino said he is aware of a survey that was recently launched by The Coachella Valley Association of Governments (CVAG) that seeks community input on a proposed N. Indian Canyon Bridge.

"We need something. Something needs to be done," said Novino. He said he believes action on the project needs to begin and move quickly. Other small business owners in the area who did not want to speak on camera also expressed a similar sentiment with News Channel 3.

The survey comes as CVAG has applied for a $50 million grant to address local road closures due to blows and flooding, which has become a regular issue for drivers in recent years.

CVAG officials said if the organization is awarded the grant, it would be used to develop bridges with arched culverts to span the areas that pool with sand and water. The proposed bridge would be designed with arch culverts that allow sand to circulate and would elevate vehicles above flood zones.

Additionally, officials said the proposed bridge would also include walking and bike paths, and solar powered shade structures along the entire corridor, supporting greater regional active transportation.

CVAG is looking for the community's input on travel patterns in the area and amenities to make the route safer and easier to travel for all residents of Palm Springs and Desert Hot Springs.

"Your input will help demonstrate the need for these improvements and will be incorporated in the grant," reads an announcement by CVAG. Each entry will have a chance to win a $50 gas card.

Watch News Channel 3 at 6:00 p.m. for more on this story.