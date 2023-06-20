Skip to Content
FIND Food Bank collects Hershey's chocolate from Acrisure Arena

today at 11:35 AM
The Firebirds are hoping to 'melt the competition' after last night's all or nothing game against the Hershey Bears!

The team, along with Acrisure Arena have been encouraging the valley to 'Say No to Hershey's Chocolate!'

Instead fans have been able to trade in their chocolate donations to FIND Food Bank for Brandini toffee.

Today FIND food bank will be picking up those donations from the arena!

Tune in at 5 and 6 p.m. to see just how much Hershey's chocolate the Coachella Valley was able to donate during this Calder Cup Series!

Bianca Ventura

Bianca Ventura joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter in February 2022.
