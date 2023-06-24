5 vehicle collision in Desert Center leads to two air rescues and I-10 lane closures

We're following breaking news out of Desert Center where a five vehicle collision led to two air rescues.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. this morning on the I-10 East just off Corn Springs Road.

There crews helped two victims trapped inside of a vehicle.

In total four people were injured. Two people sustained major injuries and were air lifted to a nearby trauma center.

Officials say multiple vehicles were driving at high speeds. As of 7:30 this morning one lane remains open in the impacted area, causing traffic delays.

Cal Fire crews should be in the final stages of clearing the scene.

