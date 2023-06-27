How businesses are working to attract visitors during the hot Summer months

With triple digits in the teens by the end of the week, it's safe to say the hot summer months are here. You can get our latest forecast here.

Historically fewer people tend to visit the Coachella Valley during this time of year.

But this Summer is showing promising signs of change according to Visit Greater Palm Springs' reports.

"We're seeing trends up until the middle of June of this year, that show us that we are surpassing June of last year," says Todd Burke with Visit Greater Palm Springs.

Burke says those numbers are a good indication of what Summer holds for the region.

"I think our representatives at hotels and resorts are trying to be creative, because they know if people are coming in, enjoying this in the summertime, they're likely to come back in different parts of the year," says Burke.

Several hotels, resorts and vacation rentals are offering Summer getaways specials.

Tracy Sims is staying at Alcazar Hotel which is offering promotional specials through July and August.

"I know the summer can be a little hot. But honestly the deals make it worth it. At night you walk around, they've got the misters out and the restaurants are fabulous," says Sims.

She says she's found ways to enjoy her visit in the triple digit heat.

"I mean, honestly, you got to take it easy. So we come out early. We did our walk in the morning, and then we come down and as long as you have access to a pool, you got this shade too. It's perfect," says Sims.

The slow Summer months may just be a thing of the past.