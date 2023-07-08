Skip to Content
Six dead after plane crashes and breaks out in flames near French Valley Airport

According to Riverside County Sheriff's Department six people were located and pronounced deceased off of Auld and Briggs Roads.

That's where an aircraft was fully engulfed by flames Saturday morning after crashing near French Valley Airport in Murrieta.

According to Cal Fire, the fire from the incident burned about one acre of vegetation, and the flames were contained around 5:30 a.m.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the incident.

This comes days after another Cessna aircraft crashed in French Valley.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest developments on this story.

