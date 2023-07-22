How people are staying safe and cool throughout the valley in 120 degree heat

With triple digits in the twenties impacting the valley we took to the streets to see how people are staying safe and cool this weekend. You can get our latest forecast here.

Our crew spoke to tourists throughout Palm Springs, many of them telling us they were well aware of the ongoing heat wave, and they weren't going to let the hot temperatures keep them from visiting.

A lot of them are planning to spend some time by the pool or indoors with plenty of air conditioning.

We even met a photographer who traveled here from the San Diego area for a photoshoot, and she's sharing how she plans to stay cool.

"I'm super prepared. I bought a neck fan on Amazon. I have a bandana in the freezer right now getting nice and cold. I've got a hat. I've got my husband here to help keep me cool. We've got scheduled breaks to get in the car and get some AC because we're gonna be outside for two hours today," says photographer, Taryn Holland.

Plenty of valley families were also enjoying the newly opened 'Zebra World' Kids Indoor Playground in Cathedral City.

"It's been amazing to have an option here. It's so hot out and we can come here the kids have a blast, and the parents can relax," says Janae Walker.

Parents say the new park is a great option for families who are trying to keep the kids busy while staying out of the dangerous heat.