Palm Desert grand theft suspect apprehended

Deputies from the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station were called to the 34000 block of Monterey Avenue in Palm Desert on Monday, June 3, 2024.

Upon arrival, deputies were flagged down by a victim reporting that his necklace had been stolen.

The victim stated that a female approached him and asked for directions to the freeway. After helping her, the female suspect placed a necklace around the victim's neck and got into the passenger seat of a vehicle. As the vehicle was driving away, the victim noticed that his necklace had been stolen and replaced with costume jewelry.

An hour later, deputies at the Moreno Valley Sheriff's Station located the vehicle that the suspect had entered near the intersection of Alessandro Blvd. and Perris Blvd. in Moreno Valley.

The suspect, Marcideza Dumitru, a 36-year-old Romanian national, was arrested for grand theft and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.

The driver of the vehicle was initially detained, but was released pending further investigation.

It was later discovered that the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) had previously flagged Dumitru as part of a Transnational Organized Crime Group.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office has noticed an increase in these types of thefts. Oftentimes, the suspects will overwhelm an individual with close contact before stealing jewelry off the victims. Please remain vigilant and cautious when approached by strangers in parking lots attempting to engage in conversation.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Investigator Pfohlman at (760) 836-1600.