SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 of NROL-186 mission Friday night, will be visible in the Coachella Valley

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket of the NROL-186 mission is set to launch Friday night and will be visible throughout the Coachella Valley.

The rocket will launch from the Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The two-hour launch window will be open at 8:14 P.M. PT

Falcon 9 is the first orbital class two-stage reusable rocket designed and manufactured by SpaceX. Because of its reusability, SpaceX is able to re-fly the most expensive parts of the rocket, driving down the cost of space access.

This is the eighth flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission.

The first stage of the rocket will land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship located in the Pacific Ocean following the stage separation.