Flavored nitrous oxide canisters become dangerous new trend for teens and young adults

Recently, videos showing teens and adolescents inhaling flavored nitrous oxide canisters called "Galaxy Gas" have become popular on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram.
Galaxy Gas sells its nitrous oxide canisters with flavors like mango smoothie, blue raspberry, and vanilla cupcake.
Nitrous oxide is commonly used in whipped cream dispensers. But the gas, also commonly known as laughing gas, has a history of being used as a recreational drug.
Galaxy Gas writes in a statement to News Channel Three:
Stay with News Channel Three to hear more about the dangers of this trend.
