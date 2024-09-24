Flavored nitrous oxide canisters become dangerous new trend for teens and young adults

Recently, videos showing teens and adolescents inhaling flavored nitrous oxide canisters called "Galaxy Gas" have become popular on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

Galaxy Gas sells its nitrous oxide canisters with flavors like mango smoothie, blue raspberry, and vanilla cupcake.

Galaxy Gas products listed online at Walmart

Nitrous oxide is commonly used in whipped cream dispensers. But the gas, also commonly known as laughing gas, has a history of being used as a recreational drug.

Galaxy Gas writes in a statement to News Channel Three:

"Nitrous oxide is commonly used in food and beverage products and by professional chefs ... The unlawful misuse of nitrous oxide products poses a serious health hazard. Galaxy Gas products are for responsible culinary use only, and we are deeply concerned about the recent news reports and social media posts of individuals illegally misusing our products. Both our terms of use and conditions of sale strictly prohibit unlawful use, misuse or appeal to children."

