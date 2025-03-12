California Cracks down on underage drinking: Largest Shoulder Tap operation since 2019 set for Saturday

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) On Saturday, March 15 the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control and law enforcement partners in California are carrying out a shoulder tap decoy operation according to the department.

"The goal is to increase public safety and reduce youth access to alcohol," Special Agent in Charge Brandon Shotwell with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverages said. "Last year on this one day we issued 175 citations for furnishing alcohol to minors in one day. And a year prior to that, 2023, we issued 141 citations for furnishing alcohol to minors as well."

