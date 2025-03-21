Tariff threats mainly stir uncertainty in Coachella Valley’s thriving wine scene

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) The threat of a potential 200% tariff on European wines made by President Trump this month was a shot across the bow of U.S. wine industry, and the rippling effect has been increased concern or optimism depending who you are and what you do in the industry. In the Golden State, the Wine Industry has certainly been reminiscent of that, but for now, it has most people asking What if?

The recent threat by President Trump to impose a 200% tariff on European wines has sent shockwaves through the California wine industry, sparking reactions that range from deep concern to cautious optimism, depending on what your role is within the industry.

Although the Coachella Valley is not known for growing wine grapes, it's thriving tourism economy relies on a vibrant wine culture, there's numerous wine shops, tasting venues, and restaurants catering to both locals and visitors.

Katie Finn, owner of Desert Wine Shop on 111 in La Quinta and a certified sommelier with extensive experience in the Napa Valley, says for now, it's hard to see what the impact the potential tariffs will have on her businesses.

"You know, there's a lot of noise going on right now about the tariffs," she explained. "And it's hard to say how it would impact me, because I don't think in the short term I'm going to see or my customers are going to see any increased pricing or shortages right away."

Finn, has been honored in Palm Springs Life Magazine’s 40 Under 40, and describes wine as an adventure. She's authored numerous articles on the wine industry for Coachella Valley Independent, hosts wine dinners and wine education courses in the community.

Tune in today at 4 p.m. for an in-depth conversation with Katie Finn about how proposed tariffs might reshape the local wine landscape, strategies businesses are considering, and what wine enthusiasts in the Coachella Valley can expect moving forward.