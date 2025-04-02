City of Indio creates new mural in honor of young local who battled cancer

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – Indio has a new mural that's meaning goes beyond creative art. Artist Patrick Barwinski is creating the "Desi Memorial Mural," in memory of Desirae Ava Grace Cechin.

Cechin, a young girl from Indio, battled Stage IV High-Risk Neuroblastoma cancer for two years. She was diagnosed on April 15, 2014 and died March 16, 2016.

Barwinski started the mural March 25, nine days after the nine year anniversary of Cechin's death. A mural designed to capture Cechin's beauty, hope and resilience.

Cechin's parents started the Desi Strong Foundation non-profit in Palm Desert to help other kids and families going through a cancer battle. The foundation reports treatments for pediatric cancer are "not good enough." Part of the foundation's cause is to bring awareness and call for more research at hospitals.

