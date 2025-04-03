Six employees at Joshua Tree National Park who were laid off earlier this year have been re-offered positions

Skip to Content
today at 6:24 PM
JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KESQ) — Six employees at Joshua Tree National Park who were laid off earlier this year have been rehired following a federal judge’s ruling.

The workers were cut as part of a cost-saving initiative by the Department of Government Efficiency, which aimed to streamline staffing and reduce spending.

Garrett Hottle

