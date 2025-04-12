Skip to Content
Suspect in custody after police K-9 detects potential bomb in car

PSPD Police Activity
today at 3:33 PM
Published 2:01 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)-- One person is in custody after Palm Springs Police say a K-9 detected a potential bomb in their car.

Shortly before 1 p.m., Palm Springs Police issued a warning to residents to stay clear from the area of South Calle El Segundo and Saturnino Road as they conduct some police activity in the area.

As of 3:30 p.m., Palm Springs Police have reopened the area.

Authorities say the closure began when a local agency was looking for the Tesla. PSPD used Flock technology to eventually track the car.

Upon searching, police say a K-9 smelled a potential explosive device. The department's explosive team began searching the car for the threat.

It is unconfirmed at this time if a bomb has been located in the vehicle.

Stick with News Channel 3 as crews on scene continue to follow this breaking news story.

Rich Tarpening

