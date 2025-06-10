Gonzalez Urges Newsom to Reverse $700M IHSS Cuts Targeting Disabled, Rural Californians

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KESQ) Assemblyman Jeff Gonzalez is calling on Governor Gavin Newsom to immediately withdraw a proposal that would slash $700 million from California’s In-Home Supportive Services (IHSS), program a move Gonzalez says would devastate seniors, people with disabilities, and rural families across the state.

“IHSS is not a luxury...it is a lifeline,” said Gonzalez, speaking Tuesday at a press conference on the Capitol steps in Sacramento. “Cutting this support puts real people at risk, especially families in rural areas and families raising those with disabilities.”

Gonzalez, whose son has cerebral palsy, was joined by fellow lawmakers, caregivers, and advocates who said the proposed cap on caregiver overtime and travel would force some families into crisis.

“These cuts would force families to make impossible choices: between work and care, between safety and survival,” Gonzalez said. “Governor Newsom must find a way to balance the budget without cutting critical care away from the people who need it the most. It is absolutely unacceptable.”

The IHSS program supports in-home care for low-income seniors and people with disabilities, allowing them to live independently rather than in institutions. Advocates warn the proposed cuts would not only strain families, but also threaten caregiver jobs and lead to increased costs elsewhere in the healthcare system.